United Way of Crookston thanks community for 'unprecedented' support during auction

United Way of Crookston

On behalf of the board of the United Way of Crookston I would like to thank the entire Crookston community for your unprecedented support for our holiday auction fundraiser. We received 70 items, gift certificates and cash donations from almost 100 businesses, organizations and private individuals.

From the hard work of the auction committee to the promotion from KROX and the Crookston Times, we got the word out far and wide with the number of participants reaching a record level.

These donations helped us raise nearly $6000 in this years’ auction and we cannot thank you enough for your incredible support for the crucial and lifesaving agencies and programs the United Way of Crookston helps to fund year after year.

We dedicate ourselves to making life better for our friends, neighbors and community members and this is just one the many ways Crookston reaches out to lift up those in need.

In this time like no other, now more than ever, we LIVE UNITED.

Elizabeth Boucher – Executive Director