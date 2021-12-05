Letter to the Editor: Thanks for the support for the Glow Tournament... that wasn't

Cindy Hulst - BLC Director of Foundation Development and Marketing

Due to safety concerns related to COVID – 19, and the variants of it, for the second year in a row, Benedictine Living Community – Crookston (Benedictine – Villa St. Vincent and Benedictine – The Summit) with direction from the Benedictine medical leadership, decided it was best to not host our annual fall Glow Golf Tournament.

However, kind and generous individuals and businesses still supported the Glow Golf Tournament...That Wasn’t. These funds will not only help with the needs of our residents and tenants, but they will also serve as matching funds for our forthcoming Giving Hearts Day on February 10, 2022.

BLC – Crookston extends warm thanks and appreciation to the following:

- All Seasons Car Wash & Lube Center (Paul & Delores Meland), Crookston

- Bremer Bank, N. A., Crookston

- Christian Transport, Inc., Fertile

- Dave and Jan Aamoth, Crookston

- Grove Mechanical, Inc., Crookston

- KROX Radio, Crookston

- Mike & Gail Kasowski, Fisher

- Pamela Paradis, Brooks

- Proulx Refrigeration, Heating and Appliance, Inc., Crookston

- Select Ag, Inc. (Mitchell Hoekstra), Mahnomen

- Stenshoel Funeral Home, Inc., Crookston

- TDS Fertilizer, Inc., Fertile

- TDS Trucking, Inc., Fertile

- Thrifty White Pharmacy, Crookston

- TMEE, LTP/Crookston Pet Clinic, Crookston

- United Valley Bank, Crookston

- Wendell & Penny Johnson, Crookston

With Gratitude,

