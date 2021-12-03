Schulz Family Letter: We are grateful for the support we received after Brent's accident

Schulz Family

Submitted

We cannot express enough on how grateful we are for the support we received from everyone when Brett had his accident back in April. Thank you for all the thoughts and prayers, the food brought to our home, the cards, the gifts and the fabulous benefit put on by the Crookston Lions Club. We would also like to thank the Crookston Eagles Club for hosting the benefit and to all who donated for the raffle.

Brett is recuperating nicely at home. We wish you all a Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year.

Brett, Jill, Katelynn and Taylor Schulz