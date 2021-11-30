Letter: No Christmas food baskets this year, but gift card requests available

Community Christmas Food Basket Committee

Community Christmas Food Basket Committee

Our world over the past couple years has changed. COVID has had an impact on all of us and how we go about our daily life.

The Community Christmas Food Basket Committee would like to continue helping those individuals and families in need this holiday season. We will not be offering nor delivering a food basket this year to individuals and families in Crookston. However, if you would like to receive a gift card from Hugo’s to purchase food items beginning December 1st and going through December 10th you may call between 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at 218-521-0585 to request a gift card.

If you would like to send a monetary donation, please make gift payable to “Community Christmas Food Baskets” and send to Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 598, Crookston MN 56716.

Community Christmas Food Basket Committee: Jim and Kathy Borkowski, Allan Dragseth, Ray and Terry Dusek, Pete and Ann Graham, Scott Kleven, Jerry and Jackie Lindsay, Greg and Marlene LeBlanc, Jean Tate