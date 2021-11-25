Superintendent Olson on school mitigation strategies

Superintendent Jeremy Olson

Crookston Pirate Families,

At Monday’s School Board Meeting, the School Board voted to set in motion a plan that would reduce school mitigation strategies. Crookston Public Schools will be decreasing mitigation strategies as parents have more mitigation strategies available such as student vaccination.

Components of this plan:

Dec. 22nd will be the last day that masks will be required in our K-6 settings. Masks will continue to be recommended for staff and students district wide.

Dec. 22nd will be the last day that schools will be conducting close contact tracing with mandatory quarantines for school contacts. General notifications will still be sent out to parents for notification purposes. Household quarantine requirements will still be in effect and covid positive students and staff will still be required to isolate. Household members will not be required to quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated or have had Covid 19 in the last 90 days.

Dec. 22nd will be the last day that teachers are required to provide distance learning to quarantined students as we will be reverting back to pre-covid methods of making up missed work.

Jan. 18th will be the last day that masks are required on buses per current federal regulations.

If you have any questions about this plan, please feel free to contact me at 218-770-8717 or email me at jeremyolson@isdd593.org.