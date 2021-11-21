Ask a Trooper: Purchasing tabs in advance

Sgt. Jesse Grabow - Minnesota State Patrol

Question: I was wondering if I bought my tabs for 2023 now as I am a snowbird and will be out of state when they are due, can I display them now before I leave?

Answer: A person can purchase tabs (registration) for passenger class vehicles as soon as the Driver and Vehicle Service offices have them available. Once you purchase the registration you will need to get those put on and displayed on the license plate.

