Letter: UMN Crookston has had a busy semester, invites public to campus for events

Submitted by Michelle Christopherson

UMN Crookston

Just a few short months ago, we kicked off fall semester with a variety of activities including the dedication of the Charles H. Casey Equine Arena among many other community Ox Cart events. Today, I am enjoying the freshly fallen snow along with the multitude of outdoor activities cold weather brings! In less than two weeks we will celebrate Thanksgiving and another semester will conclude. Oh, bring on ice fishing, snowshoeing and cross country skiing!

It has been a busy semester, in late August our UMC Teambacker membership drive kicked off and to date we have more than 171 members. Thanks to all who have considered the opportunity and to those of you wanting to know more, drop me a line or give me a call. I would be happy to introduce you to a great group of people supporting Golden Eagle Athletics.

With the semester nearing the end, and the change of seasons, I want to invite you to campus. Consider attending an athletic event or the free UMN Crookston Fall Music Concert, slated for Monday, November 22 at 7:30 p.m. in Kiehle Auditorium, all are welcome. Need outdoor recreational equipment, I mentioned ice fishing, snowshoeing etc., check out our Information Desk in the Sargeant Student Center for Regal’s Outdoor Equipment Rental.

November 18 we’ll host Staff Appreciation Night at the men’s basketball game. The UMC Teambackers are giving away $150.00 in Crookston Chamber Bucks at halftime, and on Saturday, November 20th at 2 p.m. the UMC Teambackers and the Student Athletic Advisory Committee (SAAC) will be partnering with the Crookston United Way in a fundraiser. Bring a canned good, get into the hockey game for free and take a chance with the 50/50 and chuck-a-puck at the end of the second period. All proceeds will benefit the Crookston United Way. We are excited to collaborate as all dollars generated will benefit more than 20 local organizations, and the hockey team will take on the University of Minnesota club hockey team, right here at the Crookston Sports Center.

Many of you will remember former Crookston resident and Head Basketball Coach, Gary Senske. Senske is the longest-standing coach to ever coach at Minnesota Crookston and has the most successful record in the program’s history. We will hold an official dedication of Gary Senske Court at Lysaker Gymnasium Tuesday, November 23. The Golden Eagles will take on the Bemidji State University Beavers, Gary’s grandson Steele Jr. plays with the team so it is sure to be a festive evening. Consider joining us!

This has been a very unique year, but it’s clear we have a lot to be grateful for as a community. We had a wonderful celebration at the Torch and Shield event. Jason Brantner, recently retired from the Northwest Research and Outreach Center, The Frank W. Veden Charitable Trust and Lyle Westrom faculty member emeriti were honored. The generous donors to the University of Minnesota Crookston were recognized for their philanthropy and helped to celebrate the end of the Driven philanthropic campaign.

Lastly, our Give to the Max Day, on November 18, is a day that brings the UMN Crookston community together to support meaningful causes as does the Crookston United Way. Over the years both campaigns have benefited from many financial contributions. I encourage you to consider making a gift or volunteering your time to an organization that is important to you.

Be well, and I hope to see you on campus soon.

Michelle Christopherson, Director

Outreach & Engagement