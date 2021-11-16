Holmquist Letter to the Editor: Thanks to RiverView Health doctors, nurses and staff

Maxine Holmquist

I am writing to express my appreciation and admiration for the doctors, nurses, and staff at RiverView Health Hospital. I just spent 10 days in the hospital and every one – yes, every single carer from nursing to housekeeping to dietary to respiratory therapy- were friendly, considerate and compassionate. They were skilled, knowledgeable and always willing to answer questions. They never left the room without asking if there was anything else they could do for me.

A special thanks to Dr. Bosun Fashoro for his persistence in seeking a solution to my health needs.

Sincerely, Maxine Holmquist