Letter to the Editor: Thank you to everyone that made Kaylee's fundraiser a success

Linda Morgan and Chris Trostad

Submitted

We would like to send out a big thank you to everyone that made Kaylee’s Fundraiser a success on Thursday. Nov.4th.

Thanks to Taco John’s donating the food. Thanks to all businesses and individuals that donated Silent Auction Items, there were about 75 items.

Thanks to 9 members of the Leo Club helping setting up tables and chairs, Valley Fiddlers playing, Highland Staff, Cub scouts, Mrs. Griffin’s class, Mr.Emmanuel and the American Native organization for cleaning the tables and chairs and helping put away. Thank you to the Eagles for letting us have the event there. Once again, a big thank you to everyone that made a donation, showed support, at the Eagles that night is very much appreciated. A check of $18,250.00 was presented to Kaylee and her mom Rhonda on Tuesday in Fargo. It was so greatly appreciated.

The Kaylee Fundraiser’s account at Bremer Bank is still open, if anyone would like to make donations.

Sincerely,

Coordinators

Linda Morgan- Leo Club Advisor & Chris Trostad- Highland Principal