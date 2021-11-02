Letter to the Editor: Thanks for the donations at the Halloween food drive
Submitted by Linda Morgan and the Leo Club
Submitted
The Leo Club and the Crookston Police Dept. would like to thank the community for the donations that were dropped off the Care and Share Food Shelf . It was great turn out of vehicles driving through and dropping off food items and kids getting a bag of candy and Safety Materials.
There were 22 Leo Club members that dressed up, and helped hand out the bags and collect the food items.