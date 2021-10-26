Ask a Trooper: Trucks hauling turkeys allowed to spread feathers everywhere?

Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow

Question: Why is it legal for trucks hauling turkeys to spread feathers everywhere?

Answer: According to state law, drivers carrying turkeys do not need to provide a fencing around the vehicle to keep the feathers from escaping.

Minnesota law also allows exemptions to motor vehicles operated by a farmer or the farmer's agent when transporting produce such as small grains, shelled corn, soybeans, or other farm produce of a size and density not likely to cause injury to persons or damage to property on escaping in small amounts from a vehicle.

Turkey feathers are not the size and density likely to cause injury to anyone or damage any property as they escape in small amounts. If you see items not fitting that (i.e. sugar beets, potatoes, etc.) please report the hazard so it can be addressed and corrected.

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).