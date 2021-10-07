Urdahl Letter: 'Commericals! Nothing but Brainwashing Propoganda!'

Submitted by James A. Urdahl

Commercials! Nothing but Brain-washing Propaganda! Don't believe me, think about it.

Listen to any radio station and hear how many times an hour the same commercial is aired. One radio station I listen to, with the type of music I enjoy, has a bad habit of massive commercial breaks with 10- 15 commercials in a row. I wrote this radio's station program director questioning this habit. I asked why they didn't split the ads with music? I suggested that it would better hold the listening audiences attention. I received no reply back.

Watch any television station and the same is true. The repeat of the same commercials over and over, over and over, over and over, etc., every 5 minutes of a scheduled program. The only exceptions are the movie channels and some sports channels. The networks suck you in with interesting programs and then they cut them apart every 5 - 10 minutes with the same commercials each time.

I know of one, there may be more, network that has repeated the same scenario of playing a family movie that was 109 minutes long crammed into 2 '/2 hour time slot. Talk about wasting the subscribers time! How hateful can you get?

Sincerely yours,

James A. Urdahl - Beltrami, MN