Letter: 'I am pleading for action that will greatly reduce further accidents'

Submitted by Corene Everett

Crookston Times

I am heartbroken and angry about last night's tragedy in downtown Crookston involving a bicyclist.

For years, I have met with Bike Crookston and spoken at City Council meetings to advocate for safer streets for pedestrians and bicyclists, and yet the downtown streets have not been altered to calm traffic. Time is of the essence here.

We as citizens and the Crookston City Council need to be united in our push for downtown streets that are safe for everyone. The 10-year-old girl was on the sidewalk when she was struck, at a corner that we've known to be a hazard for years.

I don't want more meetings to discuss a plan that may or not be implemented. I am pleading for action that will greatly reduce further accidents.