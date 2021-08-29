Letter to the Editor: Many thanks to those that attended Ox Cart Days 2021

Submitted by Jess Bengtson

Crookston Times

Many, many thanks to the community of Crookston and visitors from afar that attended this year's Ox Cart Days summer festival August 16-22. The 100+ events kept the committee (and guests) racing Monday thru Sunday and, though it seemed chaotic at times, I think it's safe to say most everyone had a great time.

While the third week in August lived on in 2020 it wasn't the same without all the events and entertainment, and 2021 definitely made up for that. First it was a packed Eagles Club for Taste of Crookston then to a full Downtown Square for circus entertainment, next to the Crookston Sports Center for a weather location change for Community S'mores, then back downtown for Saturday's street dance with Snake Oil. Looking out at the crowd any night at any event there were smiles galore. Mission accomplished.

There were definitely some challenges, too, with event cancellations/postponements due to the drought and city water restrictions, the last-minute weather changes, lack of staff and supply issues for some of our vendors, and family health matters causing this year's chair (myself) to be gone during critical planning times. All of these things combined caused some heartache and extra work for the committee, and I'm forever grateful and thankful that they stepped up to the plate when this festival needed it.

Over the past few years the committee has learned a lot and with a new chair for 2022 (Libby Boucher) comes new opportunities.

To Crookston, the Red River Valley and beyond: Please continue to support this awesome week of events with your attendance at events, your partnerships, your sponsorships and by spreading the word about our town's celebration.

Cheers,

Jess Bengtson