Letter: Consider how working from home reduces the amount of carbon emissions

Submitted by Joe Bialek

Crookston Times

It has been common knowledge for years that all major developing countries have possessed the ability to conduct germ warfare.

The Wuhan crisis is no exception. Was a virus created in the lab and deliberately leaked into the local wet markets for experimentation on the people of Wuhan? This is totally consistent with China's poor record on civil rights and it's complete lack of concern for all of the Chinese people. The virus created in Wuhan is by no means a poor reflection on all Asians especially Asia-Americans. It is simply a reaffirmation of the Communist Chinese Government's unconscionable disdain for human life. They are the ones to blame.

Now we the American people will soon be required by our government to get the vaccine without being told what are the short/long term side effects. This is inherently a violation of our civil rights since the vaccine has never been approved by the Food & Drug Administration.

The one benefactor from the spread of the virus is the environment. Consider how working from home reduces the amount of carbon emissions caused by the automobile. Why isn't the Biden Administration and various environmental groups encouraging this?

Joe Bialek

Cleveland, OH