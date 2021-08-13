Letter to the Editor - Thank you, Crookston, for successful Night to Unite
Submitted by Don Rasicot
Crookston Police Department
Thank you Crookston, Night to Unite ..what a success!
On behalf of the Night to Unite planning committee, I want to thank you, the entire Crookston Community, for joining us in the 18th annual Night to Unite.
It was a pleasure working with Walmart of Crookston, our financial sponsor of this year’s event and the University of Minnesota Crookston for hosting, what a beautiful campus. A special thanks to all of our vendors, community organizations, healthcare and law enforcement. What a unifying event, thank you for your collaboration, energy and commitment to the Crookston community.
Looking forward to next year’s event, August 2, 2022.
With gratitude,
Don Rasicot, Crookston Police Officer