Letter to the Editor: Thanks, Crookston Knights of Columbus

Submitted by Cindy Hulst

Benedictine Living Community

Thanks Crookston Knights of Columbus Council 1216

Every summer, since the early 1960’s, except for the COVID - 19 0f 2020, the Crookston Knights of Columbus, Council 1216, have been preparing and serving a summer cook out for the residents and tenants of what used to be known as St. Vincent’s Rest Home, Villa St. Vincent/The SUMMIT and now, Benedictine Living Community – Crookston.

Over 60 years ago, when the KC’s began this generous tradition, they served hot dogs and hamburgers. Now, they serve their “World Famous Walleye.” This annual event is a highlight for Benedictine residents, tenants and staff. Usually, the first week of August is the time for this special night with the knights.

Because of BLC – Crookston’s continued necessary COVID precautions and restrictions, this summer’s event wasn’t like past years with the usual live music, visiting, reminiscing, keg of beer, and other activities, but the walleye did get prepared to perfection in the KC Food Wagon and served up to all those residents and tenants who wanted some.

The KC’s have a long history of fraternal service and charitable giving. Founded in 1882, in the basement of St. Mary’s Church in New Haven, Connecticut, by Father Michael J. McGivney, as a “pass the hat” type of insurance system for Catholics, the focus has always been charity and unity.

Crookston Knights of Columbus, Council 1216 assist, participate and sponsor many community events throughout the year:

Lenten fish fries, along with other fish fries at: Relay for Life, Harvest Fall Festival, Nite to Unite and many more

Tootsie rolls sales...funds raised support Special Olympics

KC free throw contest

Ditch cleanup 2 times per year

Donations to Mardi Gras, Blast to Bede, Toys for Tots, Farm Safety Program, Seminarian Programs

Multiple acts of goodwill

On behalf of the Benedictine Villa St. Vincent residents and The SUMMIT tenants, thank you Knight of Columbus #1216 for your continued kindness.

Sincerely,

Cindy Hulst, Director of Foundation Development and Marketing - Benedictine Living Community Crookston