LETTER: Thanks from Bengtson/Seibel family for the support

Jess and Garett Bengtson, on behalf of the Bengtson/Seibel family

To the Crookston community and beyond:

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the love and support you have shown us over these last couple of months while Jackson undergoes cancer treatment for a second time for Hodgkins Lymphoma. After first finishing four cycles of chemo at Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo, we headed to Rochester where he just finished a week of intense chemo and has started the stem cell transplant at St. Mary’s Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Our family was blessed with a benefit dinner at the Crookston Inn in June and we can’t say enough about the generosity of the Inn, Laurie and Craig Stahlecker, Sue, Allison, Lisa, Rob, and the other Inn employees, plus the wonderful committee and volunteers that put it all together.

Nell DeBoer, Libby Boucher, Bob Magsam, Bobby Baird, Steve Krueger, Cole Ricard, Crookston Fire Department & Association plus Auxiliary, Crookston Rotary Club, Crookston Times, KROX, iNewz, Crookston-area businesses and residents, benefit donors and all the people who worked at the benefit, shared information about the benefit, donated items for the silent auction, our family and friends who attended, and to those who shared well wishes either at the benefit, in person before or after the benefit, through a card, through a donation, or out in the community, thank you! Your support has meant more to us than you could ever imagine!

We continue to ask for healing prayers and positive thoughts for Jackson during his recovery period and hope we can make it home to Crookston very soon.