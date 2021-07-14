Thank you from the Chamber to everyone who adopted a flower basket

Carrie Bergquist, Chamber Board vice-chair, on behalf of the entire board

Thank you to everyone who purchased a hanging basket through the 12th Annual Adopt-A-Basket Program. These multi-colored flowers are the focus of some amazing pictures taken by community members which means they are being enjoyed by many.

A special recognition goes to D&D ‘s Thomforde Garden Center for preparing the baskets year after year. We would also like to thank the hardworking staff of our Crookston City who make sure these flowers are watered daily.

Below is the list of generous individuals who purchased a basket, many in memory of loved ones passed or in honor of someone special.

Baskets Purchased

American Crystal Sugar Company

American Federal Bank

Benedictine Living Community

Biermaier Chiropractic Clinic, PA

Bill & Gloria Watro

Bonnie & Dennis Tollerud

Brady Martz

Bruce & Jill Krueger

City of Crookston

Fisher, Rust, Stock & Rust, PLLC

Golden Link Senior Center

Greg and Karen Radke

HN Quality Plumbing

Jason and Kerri Brantner

Jeff and Margo Butler

Kathie Barnes

Leo and Judy Luettjohann

Lesmeister Dental, LLC

Lesmeister Dental, LLC

Lesmeister Dental, LLC

Lloyd and Shirley Lee

Longtin Agency

Marcel and Jean Lajesse

Phil Thompson & Associates

RiverView

Sandy and Ardell Knudsvig

Standard Guaranty and Title

Stenshoel Houske Funeral Home

Tri Valley Opportunity Transportation

Tri Valley Opportunity Transportation

Tri Valley Opportunity Council

VFW Auxillary 1902

Widsesth Smith Nolting & Assoc.

Willow & Ivy-Ellen & Larry Leake

Baskets Purchased in dedication of

Allen and Judy Dragseth (dedicated to Vicki Irwin)

Anita and Ron Klinge (dedicated to Geneva Klinge)

Anonymous (dedicated to Michael Swenson and Travis Brekken )

Bill Thorp (dedicated to Gladys Thorpe)

Bonnie Brule (dedicated to Doris Polly by her children)

Bruce Reichert (dedicated to Juanne C & Garfield Reichert)

Chuck and Vicki Henre (dedicated to Helen Wavra)

Dale, Laura, Corrine, Delsie Charais (dedicated to Clarence & Lelia Charais)

David Brule (dedicated to the David Brule Family)

Don & Mary Cavalier (dedicated to Frances Cavalier Brunkhorst)

Don & Mary Cavalier (dedicated to Lillian Salisbury)

Erik & Judie Kanten (dedicated to Chuck & Anne Kanten)

Erik & Judie Kanten (dedicated to Cliff & Marie Hagen )

Fred, Sue, Rod & Jana Knudsvig (dedicated to Ardell & Sandy Knudsvig)

Fritz & Elainde Metzger (dedicated to Hilmer Brost & Ramona Unke)

Henrietta Beiswenger (dedicated to Rasa DeBoer)

Jeff and Ingrid Remick (dedicated to Sharon Barnes)

Jim & Jan Kelly & Family (dedicated to Kory John Kelly)

JoAnn Westburg (dedicated to Helen Brooks)

John and Ruth Reese (dedicated to Harold & Alma Peterson)

Marilyn LeBlanc & family (dedicated to Katherine & Gerald LeBlanc and for other deceased family and friends)

Marshall and Vicki Olson (dedicated to Brock Olson)

Mary Tuseth (dedicated to Robert Tuseth)

Nancy Vakoch & Marsha Myrold (dedicated to Rowena Nelson)

Noah Insurance Service (dedicated to Jim & Lois Noah)

Norlan and Kathy Lien (dedicated to Craig Theede by Alyssa Reitmeier & boys)

Norlan & Kathy Lien (dedicated to Duane Lien)

Norlan & Kathy Lien (dedicated George & Dorothy Pawik & Eli Johnson)

Peggy, Jerry, Bobby & Robyn (dedicated to John and Rita Baird)

Pete & Trish Ramstad (dedicated to Gale & Lorraine Regan and Chet & Emma Ramstad)

Ralph Pester (dedicated to Etha Pester)

Regina Carolan (dedicated to all who support the Crookston Dog Park)

Rick and MJ Eastes (dedicated to E.R. (Butch) & Noella Melbye)

Robert & Lynnette Young (dedicated to our military veterans)

Robin Reitmeier (dedicated to Bruce Mjoen)

Shirley Brekken (dedicated to Paul Brekken, Jr.)

The Family of Carol Hoiseth (dedicated to Carol Hoiseth)

Tim & Kristie Ricard (dedicated to Vernon & Jan Ricard)

Tim & Kristie Ricard (dedicated to Sid & Irene Snyder and Curtis Brekken)

Tim & Marlene Dufault (dedicated to Marjorie & Joe Laney)

Vivian Peterson (dedicated to Richard Peterson)

Kathy & Norlan Lien Family (dedicated to Duane Lien)

Kathy & Norlan Lien Family (dedicated to George & Dorothy Pawik & Eli Johnson)

Thank you for your continued support of the Crookston Area Chamber Adopt-A-Basket Program and the beautification of our wonderful community! Have a great rest of the summer.