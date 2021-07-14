Thank you from the Chamber to everyone who adopted a flower basket
Thank you to everyone who purchased a hanging basket through the 12th Annual Adopt-A-Basket Program. These multi-colored flowers are the focus of some amazing pictures taken by community members which means they are being enjoyed by many.
A special recognition goes to D&D ‘s Thomforde Garden Center for preparing the baskets year after year. We would also like to thank the hardworking staff of our Crookston City who make sure these flowers are watered daily.
Below is the list of generous individuals who purchased a basket, many in memory of loved ones passed or in honor of someone special.
Baskets Purchased
American Crystal Sugar Company
American Federal Bank
Benedictine Living Community
Biermaier Chiropractic Clinic, PA
Bill & Gloria Watro
Bonnie & Dennis Tollerud
Brady Martz
Bruce & Jill Krueger
City of Crookston
Fisher, Rust, Stock & Rust, PLLC
Golden Link Senior Center
Greg and Karen Radke
HN Quality Plumbing
Jason and Kerri Brantner
Jeff and Margo Butler
Kathie Barnes
Leo and Judy Luettjohann
Lesmeister Dental, LLC
Lloyd and Shirley Lee
Longtin Agency
Marcel and Jean Lajesse
Phil Thompson & Associates
RiverView
Sandy and Ardell Knudsvig
Standard Guaranty and Title
Stenshoel Houske Funeral Home
Tri Valley Opportunity Transportation
Tri Valley Opportunity Council
VFW Auxillary 1902
Widsesth Smith Nolting & Assoc.
Willow & Ivy-Ellen & Larry Leake
Baskets Purchased in dedication of
Allen and Judy Dragseth (dedicated to Vicki Irwin)
Anita and Ron Klinge (dedicated to Geneva Klinge)
Anonymous (dedicated to Michael Swenson and Travis Brekken )
Bill Thorp (dedicated to Gladys Thorpe)
Bonnie Brule (dedicated to Doris Polly by her children)
Bruce Reichert (dedicated to Juanne C & Garfield Reichert)
Chuck and Vicki Henre (dedicated to Helen Wavra)
Dale, Laura, Corrine, Delsie Charais (dedicated to Clarence & Lelia Charais)
David Brule (dedicated to the David Brule Family)
Don & Mary Cavalier (dedicated to Frances Cavalier Brunkhorst)
Don & Mary Cavalier (dedicated to Lillian Salisbury)
Erik & Judie Kanten (dedicated to Chuck & Anne Kanten)
Erik & Judie Kanten (dedicated to Cliff & Marie Hagen )
Fred, Sue, Rod & Jana Knudsvig (dedicated to Ardell & Sandy Knudsvig)
Fritz & Elainde Metzger (dedicated to Hilmer Brost & Ramona Unke)
Henrietta Beiswenger (dedicated to Rasa DeBoer)
Jeff and Ingrid Remick (dedicated to Sharon Barnes)
Jim & Jan Kelly & Family (dedicated to Kory John Kelly)
JoAnn Westburg (dedicated to Helen Brooks)
John and Ruth Reese (dedicated to Harold & Alma Peterson)
Marilyn LeBlanc & family (dedicated to Katherine & Gerald LeBlanc and for other deceased family and friends)
Marshall and Vicki Olson (dedicated to Brock Olson)
Mary Tuseth (dedicated to Robert Tuseth)
Nancy Vakoch & Marsha Myrold (dedicated to Rowena Nelson)
Noah Insurance Service (dedicated to Jim & Lois Noah)
Norlan and Kathy Lien (dedicated to Craig Theede by Alyssa Reitmeier & boys)
Norlan & Kathy Lien (dedicated to Duane Lien)
Norlan & Kathy Lien (dedicated George & Dorothy Pawik & Eli Johnson)
Peggy, Jerry, Bobby & Robyn (dedicated to John and Rita Baird)
Pete & Trish Ramstad (dedicated to Gale & Lorraine Regan and Chet & Emma Ramstad)
Ralph Pester (dedicated to Etha Pester)
Regina Carolan (dedicated to all who support the Crookston Dog Park)
Rick and MJ Eastes (dedicated to E.R. (Butch) & Noella Melbye)
Robert & Lynnette Young (dedicated to our military veterans)
Robin Reitmeier (dedicated to Bruce Mjoen)
Shirley Brekken (dedicated to Paul Brekken, Jr.)
The Family of Carol Hoiseth (dedicated to Carol Hoiseth)
Tim & Kristie Ricard (dedicated to Vernon & Jan Ricard)
Tim & Kristie Ricard (dedicated to Sid & Irene Snyder and Curtis Brekken)
Tim & Marlene Dufault (dedicated to Marjorie & Joe Laney)
Vivian Peterson (dedicated to Richard Peterson)
Thank you for your continued support of the Crookston Area Chamber Adopt-A-Basket Program and the beautification of our wonderful community! Have a great rest of the summer.