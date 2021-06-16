Letter to the Editor: Hoping God punishes whomever took ‘All Lives Matter’ sign
I am a U.S. citizen, a senior citizen and U.S. Army veteran. I am upset because some idiot violated my second part of the First Amendment: Freedom of Expression/Freedom of Speech.
You see, with all the Black Lives Matter riots going on, I decided to make a display sign that All Lives Matter and put it in front of my rental building I am renting at the other morning. By late last evening someone took it and got rid of it.
I feel like my constitutional right – First Amendment – was very much violated. I don’t know nor did I like whom did it but I’m sure it struck a sour note in someone’s eyes.
I believe everyone matters to Jesus/God Almighty, all races, gender, babies as well as young and old. I hope whomever stole this sign God punishes.
I’m an angry, violated veteran/Christian.
Frances Bakken
Crookston