Congratulations and thank you, nurses and staff at BLC Crookston, from your residents

Submitted by Sr. Joanne Johnson

Crookston Times

Given everything this year has thrown at our nurses and other employees in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic, there isn’t a better or more appropriate time to focus on recognizing, appreciating and investing in our incredible nurses and the other outstanding staff here at Benedictine Living Community – Crookston (Villa St. Vincent & The SUMMIT).

Having just celebrated National Nurses Week and National Skilled Nursing Home Week, it only makes sense to give our heartfelt and sincere thanks to the nurses, nurse aides, nurse aide helpers, medication aides, housekeepers, social workers, maintenance technicians, volunteer coordinator, pastoral care stewards, physical, speech and occupational therapists and rehab support staff, volunteers, hair care attendants and all the associates of activities/enrichment, health records, business office, human resources, payroll, culinary services, laundry, administration and foundation.

2021 is a time to celebrate the efforts made by our nurses and the many BLC-Crookston associates who work tirelessly to improve our physical, mental and emotional quality of life. We value all of your efforts to assist us in living fully and living well.

The nurses and the other healthcare associates here continue to step forward; we see you not giving up, and not backing down. Plain and simple, you are doers, and will keep on doing until everyone here receives the care they need.

We want to share our gratefulness by offering our support for the work you all do each and every day, in times of crisis, and always. Thank you, nurses and employees of BLC – Crookston, you are appreciated!

With gratitude,

Sr. Joanne Johnson, CSJ

BLC-Crookston - Villa St. Vincent

Resident Council President

On behalf of the BLC-Crookston Resident Council