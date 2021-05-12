Letter: BLC – Crookston celebrates Skilled Nursing Care Week

Ashley Melsa, volunteer coordinator, Benedictine Living Community – Crookston

Over the past year, despite the challenges of the pandemic, skilled care centers and their staff have shown an incredible and steadfast commitment to caring for and ensuring the safety of their residents. That is why Benedictine Living Community Crookston is thrilled to celebrate our heroic staff, residents, and their loved ones during National Skilled Nursing Care Week (NSNCW) beginning on Mother’s Day, May 9, through Saturday, May 15.

This year’s theme, “Together through the Seasons,” honors the collaborative commitment of skilled nursing care facilities and their staff in providing compassionate, around-the-clock care to their residents during this unprecedented time.

Each day our facility will have staff wear fun colors, different themes for the different seasons we have here in Minnesota.

Sunday Mother’s Day was kicked off with adopt at table where the wonderful community sponsored a seasonal floral arrangement created by Crookston Floral. Along with that we had specialty bar & warm drink as we watched KK Volker of Crookston do outdoor tumbling & dance routines.

Monday we were honored to have Amanda from Healing Touch come and offer hand massages to our residents. Carnival games with activities in the afternoon.

Tuesday was our virtual garden tour with snacks put together by our auxiliary along with some yummy wine. Staff were all dressed up in Hawaiian clothing while Nicole Volker of culinary grilled out for all of our amazing staff members.

Wednesday the little village daycare had a kiddie parade with fall costumes or fall shirts, in the afternoon we enjoyed Danish, spiked cider social, and music by Joe Schmitz. Thank you to The Shanty & Benedictine auxiliary. Staff Blessing of the hands were offered by Pastor Bill throughout the day.

Thursday PJ DAY! We will be enjoying a Christmas movie, along with warming up with some yummy spiked hot chocolate. We will also be enjoying our favorite around here fresh popcorn popped by the activities team.

Friday Benedictine Crookston spirit day, Amanda from healing touch will be back in-house we will be having outdoor music and storytelling with Pastor Bill, golf cart rides, and snacks. Again, huge thanks to those who are driving, serving snacks, along with the golf cart donors. We couldn’t make this possible without our amazing community.

Benedictine Living Community Crookston takes pride in the collective effort and the amazing strength and dedication of all its staff who have worked tirelessly every day to care for our incredible residents.