Letter to the Editor: Thank you to all of the BLC - Crookston volunteers

Submitted by Ashley Melsa

Crookston Times

To all of our volunteers at Benedictine Living Community Crookston Villa St Vincent and The Summit, we would like to thank you for the gift you have given us over 1,100 hours were recorded for the year 2020.

With covid these hours were a little different than the years past things such as making masks for staff and peers, sending letters to our resident/tenants, writing out thank you letters to donors, sending in artwork, origami birds to hang from the gazebos, picking weeds, washing windows, window artwork, bringing in horses, outdoor caroling, classic cruiser parades, kiddie parade (outside), golf cart rides with borrowed golf carts, these are just to name some of the creative ways our volunteers have worked to continue their passions of "giving back". Your faithful volunteer hours and continued dedication help bring smiles and joy to our residents, tenants, staff, and our entire community.

We are always in need of volunteers or auxiliary members you are welcome to join us at our next meeting which will be held at The Golden Link on April 27th at 11:30am.

On behalf of Benedictine Living Community of Crookston, we thank you.

Ashley Melsa

Volunteer Coordinator