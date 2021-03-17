Letter to the Editor: Line 3 boosts small town business

Submitted by Niki Cole

Crookston Times

I have long been a supporter of the Line 3 replacement project, and now that construction is underway, the increase in business to my store has been a huge help following a challenging 2020. Not only are we seeing a boost in sales, but the benefit from a new group of customers who have become friends is something I did not anticipate. There are more than 5,000 pipeline workers currently on this project, and they have brought a positive new energy to our community.

To hear the stories of struggle that many workers encountered due to the shutdowns last year, and their gratitude to be back on the job – and good paying jobs – is heartwarming. I am proud to have the opportunity to help my business, and for Leonard to benefit as a whole with these workers frequenting our stores and cafes.

Leonard is one of the many small rural towns in northern Minnesota. We do not have a stop sign or stop lights, but we have an incredible community mentality. To see these workers traveling through or staying in our town be embraced by our town is something I will cherish for years to come.

Niki Cole

Leonard, Minnesota