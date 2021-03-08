Letter: Thank you to Margee Keller and Jean LaJesse of the Crookston DAV Auxiliary

Submitted by Mercy Peterson

Crookston Times

I want to take the time to thank Crookston Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary members Margee Keller and Jean LaJesse for all their support and hard work as we prepare to send off our National Guard troops overseas. They have helped gather donations and put together care packages for the soldiers.

Also, in May, they helped with the private Memorial Day ceremony at Oakdale Cemetery and in December they donated gift cards for veterans who may have had a need during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Thank you for all you do for our veterans, our troops and the community.

- Mercy Peterson, Crookston