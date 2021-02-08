RiverView Foundation Board requests your support on Giving Hearts Day, Feb. 11

Submitted by RiverView

Crookston Times

The RiverView Foundation Board of Directors invites everyone to make a commitment to the health of the community by giving to the Foundation on Giving Hearts Day, Feb. 11. The funds will be used to wrap up the two-year Capital Campaign for RiverView 2020, the new hospital and clinic in Crookston.

Giving Hearts Day is an annual 24-hour give-a-thon for RiverView and other nonprofits through partnership with the Dakota Medical Foundation (DMF), Impact Foundation, and Alex Stern Family Foundation. It is the biggest fundraising day for the Foundation, thanks to donors like you. With your help, the Foundation has raised more than $1.9 million in the 13 years of the program’s existence – more specifically, the 13, 24-hour days.

This year marks the 14th annual match program. DMF and other generous donors will match, dollar for dollar, contributions to the RiverView Foundation of $10 or more up to $184,000. The match funding through the Giving Hearts Day program is only available on Thursday, Feb. 11 (12:00 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.). Links will be provided that day on the RiverView homepage at riverviewhealth.org and the KROX website at kroxam.com. Donations may also be made online at givingheartsday.org.

This year our Board has committed undesignated Giving Hearts Day donations to the Foundation’s Capital Campaign. Our goal is to raise up to $3 million to go toward the meditation room, Inpatient Unit patient rooms, labor and delivery rooms, and family suites.

As the Foundation Board of Directors, we believe that donating towards our new hospital will strengthen our future. Each one of us recently committed to making a personal Giving Hearts Day charitable donation to this project because we recognize the importance of this community investment. Please join us in making this project a reality.

Our promise as the Board of Trustees is to invest your dollars where they are needed most and will enhance patient care.

If you don’t want to wait until Feb. 11 to make your donation, you can now schedule your gift ahead of the big day by going to https://app.givingheartsday.org/#/charity/106. When you check out, the default for the date of the gift should be checked for Feb. 11.

For more information about the Giving Hearts Day program, contact Foundation Director Randy Schoenborn at rschoenborn@riverviewhealth.org or call 218-281-9249. If you would like in-person assistance with your donation on Feb. 11, please enter RiverView Health through the new facility’s main doors (open 6 am-7 pm). Once you are screened for COVID-19, Schoenborn will meet you or someone will escort you to Conference Room 3 for assistance.

Giving Hearts Day is a powerful movement of caring people coming together to help others by donating to support projects that will provide the greatest benefits to the highest number of patients. You can help by making a personal donation and encouraging others to do the same. Thank you for being a part of this important program and for your continued support of the RiverView Foundation.

rely,

Marcia Schoenborn – President

Christian Kiel

Marilyn Wentzel

Sue Westrom

Margaret (Maggie) Bryn

Jerry Lindsay

Jodi Clauson

Taylor Sannes

The RiverView Foundation Board of Directors