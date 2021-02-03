Letter: BLC–Crookston fundraising for a new van

Submitted by Benedictine Living Community Crookston

Crookston Times

Dear Benedictine Living Community (Villa & SUMMIT) ambassadors, friends, supporters:

We’ve been graced with another year to continue our mission of providing trusted care and service. We are incredibly grateful to have started it out by administering round one of the vaccination protocol to our residents, tenants and associates.

As the wheels of our care continue in motion to promote our residents and tenants to live fully and live well, the wheels on our current multipurpose van/little bus are going round and round, but not like they used to when it was new, 20+ years ago.

Our current van (averaging four miles to the gallon) has provided transportation for many residents and tenants. Like John, who was transported in it to have his celebratory night at the ice arena with family and friends. And Margie, who, when her usual medical transport was unable to drive her to her tri-weekly dialysis treatment, needed an alternate means of transportation. Or farmer Philip, who had a great time riding around, eating ice cream and watching the fall harvest in full swing.

So that we may continue to provide these lifesaving and life-enriching activities and events for our residents and tenants, we are fundraising for a new van.

Your gift, large or small, matters.

I invite you to be our hero, champion, VIP by supporting the van project before or on Giving Hearts Day, Feb. 11. Thanks to generous donors, we have raised $12,000 in the match fund. Would you please consider donating to the new van project? You may do so by:

• Going to “Schedule a Gift Today” at GivingHeartsDay.org (search for Villa St. Vincent/The SUMMIT and check “schedule this gift” in your cart review) so your gift can be processed on Giving Hearts Day.

• Mailing a check to Villa St. Vincent/The SUMMIT Foundation, dated Feb. 11 and note “Giving Hearts Day” in the memo line.

• On February 11, Giving Hearts Day, visiting GivingHeartsDay.org (search for Villa St. Vincent) and give online to Villa St. Vincent/The SUMMIT Foundation.

One hundred percent of your donation remains right here at our Crookston facility.

The Benedictine Core Value we are celebrating in 2021 is Hospitality. To honor it, on Giving Hearts Day, February 11, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., in our heated drive-through garage (that happened because of generous donations) we will be serving coffee and doughnuts. Just drive up to the overhead door. It will open up automatically. Drive into the garage. No need to get out of your car. Roll down your window and a cup of coffee and a doughnut will be brought right to you.

Last year, 2020, was the first year we participated in Giving Hearts Day. We were humbled by the outcome of the thoughtful and generous donations that supported the emergency call light system project. As soon as we are allowed to open our doors to outsiders, the crew will be back in to finish the installation.

With sincere thanks,

Cindy Hulst

Foundation Development Director