Letter to the Editor: Thank you from the Polk County  Salvation Army

Submitted by Polk County Salvation Army

Crookston Times

On behalf of the Polk County Salvation Army, we would like to again say thank you to our friends and supporters who have given donations and their time to the Salvation Army.

The Christmas Kettle Campaign is the county’s Salvation Army’s most vital fundraiser accounting for nearly 75% of its annual fund raising totals. It is vital because we depend on this support to fund year-round programs. Also, we would like to put out a SPECIAL THANKS to our local United Way in Crookston for their financial support assistance.

It is only with generous support from the community such as ours, during this these trying Covid19 times, that the Salvation Army can continue to offer assistance for fire victims, visitations to the nursing homes, food certificates for the needy, the homeless, gas for emergency travel, toys to less fortunate children, and back-to-school supplies.

More than quick-fixes, those solutions reflect the Salvation Army’s ability to make a difference in millions of lives. Through immediate response, long-term planning and compassion, we will continue to strive for excellence in our ability to assist others. Be assured that our goal is to continually make a difference.

From volunteerism to contributions, we appreciate the kindness, compassion and generosity that our community shows and continues to show. Your support has helped us make a difference in the lives of those we serve.

Sincerely,

Margee Keller

Polk County Salvation Army Service Unit Chairperson

Cody Kill

Salvation Army Field Representative

Polk County Sheriff Jim Tadman, Crookston Police Chief Paul Biermaier, Crookston Fire Dept Bob Magsam, UMC Gail Myers, Polk County Social Service Amy Solie, Care and Share Director Brian Halos, Polk County Public Health Terri Oliver, Erskine area David Hinkley, Fertile area Ray Nelson, and Crookston Area Chamber TerriHeggie

Unit Board members