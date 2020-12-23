Chamber update:  ‘Bucks’ are big, membership renewals coming in

Submitted by the Crookston Chamber

Crookston Times

What an amazing season of small-town cheer in Crookston as the community continues to support local by keeping their dollars local. In the past month, the Crookston Area Chamber has sold $10,900 in Chamber Bucks”. These dollars are a great gift idea and can be given for various reasons such as Christmas presents, a new homeowners gift, employee gifts, etc. How does this help our community? Why are “Chamber Bucks” the perfect gift not only during the holidays but all year long? Because they keep our dollars local!

From the date “Chamber Bucks” are issued the recipient has 12 months to spend local at Chamber member businesses. This is just one of the many benefits of being a Crookston Area Chamber member. To quickly identify which businesses, accept Chamber Bucks’ look for a window cling/small semi-transparent sign on their store front with the new “Chamber Buck” logo. You may also see an updated list on our Crookston Chamber website. https://www.visitcrookston.com/

Please check periodically as business additions are made often. For quick and easy reference for your holiday shopping the most current list is included.

Furthermore, the fast re-upping of Chamber memberships again this year humbles me! We all know that the past 10 months have been very challenging for our community. However, the robust renewal of memberships is a testament to how important the Crookston Chamber is for our community. Renewal member letters were mailed out the end of November and to date we have already received 67 businesses who are saying “yes” to our community and efforts in 2021. I would also like to say thank you to the many new businesses that joined the chamber in 2020. When you become a Crookston Chamber member you are saying, “yes” to supporting our business community. Yes, to supporting your friends and neighbors in Crookston and the surrounding area and “yes” to helping the Crookston Area Chamber fulfill their mission.

Warmest wishes for the holiday season,

Terri Heggie

Executive Director Crookston Area Chamber