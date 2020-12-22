LETTER: Horrific Line 3 must be stopped

Chuck Goyette, Red Lake Falls, Minnesota

The Line 3 pipeline has been approved and construction begun despite legal challenges by indigenous people and groups. Line 3 will cross more than 200 bodies of water, including lakes, wetlands and rivers, endangering freshwater resources and the pristine lake country of northern Minnesota where Native Americans harvest wild rice and hold treaty rights.

Building Line 3 would significantly increase Minnesota climate emissions, adding the equivalent of 50 new coal-fired power plants. It is Enbridge’s largest project and one of the largest crude oil pipelines in the contintent. It will carry 760,000 barrels of the dirtiest fuel on the planet every day.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is on the wrong side of climate and carbon science, the environment and the public good.

When the system fails us all and the people have to go to court and/or the streets, who is actually protecting the public good? Twelve of 17 members of the group that advises the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on environmental justice issues have resigned over a permit for the controversial Enbridge Energy oil replacement project.

A truly just, sustainable future is impossible without centering the leadership, vision, and knowledge of indigenous peoples. While policymakers have failed to rein in the industries driving unsustainable ecosystem loss and climate change, Indigenous peoples have led the way on stewarding the lands they have called their home for millennia.

Native people have been subjected to genocide (the systematic and planned extermination of an entire national racial, political, or ethnic group). They have been much maligned for their values of taking care of mother earth. I stand with the indigenous people in protecting the land, air and water. Stand with me. The Line 3 pipeline is horrific and must be stopped.