Letter to the Editor: Enjoy spending your Chamber Bucks locally

Submitted by Terri Heggie

Crookston Times

Chamber Bucks may be spent like cash. Use them at any participating chamber member business. The name of the business must be present on the "pay to the order of" line. Chamber Bucks' may not be redeemed for cash.

Enjoy spending your Chamber Bucks', which are good for 12 months from the date issued. Thank you for supporting local!

All Seasons Lube Center Anytime Fitness

Best Used Trucks Brandner Printing

Bridge St. Candle Company Choice Therapy

Christian Brothers Ford Cobblestone Hotel & Suites Crookston Building Center Crookston Daily Times Crookston Eagles Aerie #873 Crookston Eye Clinic Crookston Floral & Antiques Crookston Welding

Designs by Alison Gotto

D&D Garden Center

Eagle Thrifty White Pharmacy

Erickson Embroidery & 2nd St. Boutique Fleet Supply of Crookston

Golden Link Senor Center Grand Theatre

Healing Grace Therapy

H & R Block

Happy Joe's Pizza

Hair Connexion Hardware Hank

HN Quality Plumbing Hugo's #4

Irishman's Shanty Lestmeister Dental

M & H Convenience Store McDonald's of Crookston Minakwa Golf Club

Moon Child Massage

Opticare-Crookston

Outdoor Solutions

Paws, Hoofs & Claws

Proulx Refrigeration, Heating & Appliance Reese Electric

RBJ's Resturant

Real Good Bath & Body

Limited Edition Gift Shop (RiverView) Schulz Carpeting

Shear Sisters

Scott's True Value Hardware Subway

Sweetlight Gallery

Taco John's

Valley Electric Of Crookston

Valley Plains Equiment

VFW Post 1902

Wagner Mobile Welding

Wal-Mart

Widman's

Willow & Ivy

Wonderful Life Foods

Ye Old Print Shoppe

Terri Heggie

Executive Director

Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce