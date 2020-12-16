Letter to the Editor: Enjoy spending your Chamber Bucks locally
Chamber Bucks may be spent like cash. Use them at any participating chamber member business. The name of the business must be present on the "pay to the order of" line. Chamber Bucks' may not be redeemed for cash.
Enjoy spending your Chamber Bucks', which are good for 12 months from the date issued. Thank you for supporting local!
All Seasons Lube Center Anytime Fitness
Best Used Trucks Brandner Printing
Bridge St. Candle Company Choice Therapy
Christian Brothers Ford Cobblestone Hotel & Suites Crookston Building Center Crookston Daily Times Crookston Eagles Aerie #873 Crookston Eye Clinic Crookston Floral & Antiques Crookston Welding
Designs by Alison Gotto
D&D Garden Center
Eagle Thrifty White Pharmacy
Erickson Embroidery & 2nd St. Boutique Fleet Supply of Crookston
Golden Link Senor Center Grand Theatre
Healing Grace Therapy
H & R Block
Happy Joe's Pizza
Hair Connexion Hardware Hank
HN Quality Plumbing Hugo's #4
Irishman's Shanty Lestmeister Dental
M & H Convenience Store McDonald's of Crookston Minakwa Golf Club
Moon Child Massage
Opticare-Crookston
Outdoor Solutions
Paws, Hoofs & Claws
Proulx Refrigeration, Heating & Appliance Reese Electric
RBJ's Resturant
Real Good Bath & Body
Limited Edition Gift Shop (RiverView) Schulz Carpeting
Shear Sisters
Scott's True Value Hardware Subway
Sweetlight Gallery
Taco John's
Valley Electric Of Crookston
Valley Plains Equiment
VFW Post 1902
Wagner Mobile Welding
Wal-Mart
Widman's
Willow & Ivy
Wonderful Life Foods
Ye Old Print Shoppe
Terri Heggie
Executive Director
Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce