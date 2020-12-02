Letter to the Editor: My doctor is my health care provider

Submitted by James A. Urdahl

Crookston Times

Have you ever noticed that when you go to a clinic or hospital, for whatever reason, you may be asked to fill out a medical questionnaire to help verify that your medical history is up to date? There is a space to list your “Health Care Provider.” Whose name do you fill in?

Think about it. Every person in the medical profession, at one level or another, from administration to the CNAs, are health care providers. Your parents or grandparents, when they put a Band-Aid on you or make sure you take a daily vitamin pill, are health care providers. Every person that takes a first-aid class are health care providers. Every policeman or firefighter is a health care provider due to the fact that first-aid is part of their training. I could add more people to this list but you get the idea.

Call me old-fashioned, but when I need to go to a clinic or hospital, for whatever reason, I am not ashamed to tell my friends or family that I have a “doctor” appointment. I do not say “I’m going to see my health care provider.”

Does society nowadays feel that a doctor does not want to be called a doctor, despite of all the education/training that he/she has gone through? I still call the person I see for medical reasons a “doctor.” Are these medically trained people ashamed or embarrassed to be called “doctor”?

In my opinion, these people worked hard to be awarded the title of “doctor” and should not be downgraded to be called “health care providers”! Get off this politically correct bandwagon and give credit where credit is due! Call a doctor a doctor and a nurse a nurse.

Just an added note: I never in my lifetime referred to my parents as my “old man” or my “old lady.” To me, that is the ultimate disrespect. I always called them “Mom” and “Dad,” as in my “Mom” did this and my “Dad” did that.

James A. Urdahl

Beltrami, Minnesota