Letter: Thanks for supporting Halloween food drive

Submitted by Linda Morgan

Crookston Times

On behalf of the Leo Club, and the Crookston Police Department, I would like to thank the Crookston Community for giving canned goods on our Halloween Night Food Drive By at the high school on Saturday for the Care and Share Food Shelf.

Approximately, we received 1200 pounds of food and money donations. We gave over 200 bags of candy and safety materials to the young children in the vehicle.

Thanks to everyone that helped make this success for us this year. Hopefully, next year we can have our Halloween Community Party again at the Armory and in our Halloween Night food Drive we can go out to all the neighborhoods.

Linda Morgan

Leo Club advisor