Letter: Conservatives reasons to vote for Peterson

Submitted by Merlin L. Marlowe

Crookston Times

Conservative-voting people can trust Congressman Collin Peterson, Minnesota’s 7th District Democrat, for another two years, for several reasons.

In March 2010, Collin was the only Minnesota Democrat to vote “nay” on the Affordable Care Act, aka “Obamacare.” True, we need health care legislation, but it must be done correctly.

In February 2019, Collin was one of only two Democrats to vote “nay” on major “gun control” legislation. Peterson stands by the Second Amendment.

In the 2010s, Collin was one of only three “pro-life” Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In 2019, on the impeachment issue of President Donald J. Trump, Peterson had a quartet of “nay” votes, on the impeachment inquiry, the two articles of impeachment, and sending the impeachment articles over to the U.S. Senate.

On the issue of the city of Washington, D.C. becoming a state, Collin was the only Democrat to vote “nay.”

For many years, Collin Peterson has been either chairman or the ranking Democrat on the House Agriculture Committee. Our District 7 of Minnesota has the highest number of farms and farmers among all 435 congressional districts nationwide. The district is tailor-made for Peterson; thus Collin has much “push and pull” for his rural constituency!

Collin’s ears have been open wide for his constituents. His opinion and voting records show it.

In closing, as a “pro-AMTRAK” Republican, I endorse the re-election of Collin Peterson on Nov. 3. Collin favors the preservation, improvement and expansion of AMTRAK Railroad passenger service. AMTRAK is vital in connecting big-city America to small-town America.

Merlin L. Marlowe

Fairfax, Minnesota