Letter: United  Way thanks City for funds

Submitted by Jacqueline Cournia on behalf of the United Way

Crookston Times

On behalf of the United Way of Crookston, I would like to take the opportunity to thank the City of Crookston for granting our organization a portion of the Care’s Act funds.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, we have had to change the way in which we conduct our business and our fundraising events. Unfortunately, we have had to cancel many of our signature events this year and this money will help us as we find new ways to reach our donors virtually.

You will see some of these new and exciting avenues in the near future to include a virtual video presentation that allows us to safely spread our message, participation in Giving Hearts Day, raising funds with an online auction, PayPal payment options and so much more.

We are dedicated to our agencies and to our community and because of this grant, we are able to work towards raising money to support those most in need in the Crookston area.

The United Way of Crookston enriches Crookston through various community programs, clubs and agencies to support the people of Crookston and neighboring towns towards better health, education and financial stability opportunities.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a fundraising and financial hardship for our board, threatening our ability to continue to support the 18 different community efforts.

The pulse that the United Way of Crookston offers to the many lives it touches, one by one creates a stronger and healthier community for individuals and families to grow.

Thank you for helping support the United Way of Crookston.

Jacqueline Cournia

United Way of Crookston Board Chair