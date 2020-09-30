SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month
OPINION

Letter: Thanks from the Blakes

Submitted by Brent, Jodi and Brooklyn Blake
Crookston Times

    Thank you "CROOKSTON" plus friends and family for all the calls, prayers, thoughts and donations.

    We are overwhelmed with your support and we can't Thank you enough!

Brent, Jodi and Brooklyn Blake

Detroit Lakes, Minnesota

    Brent Blake, who grew up and graduated from Crookston and the son of Percy and Colleen Blake, is battling stage 4 brain cancer. There is a benefit account in his name at American Federal Bank in Crookston.