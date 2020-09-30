Letter: Thanks from the Blakes
Submitted by Brent, Jodi and Brooklyn Blake
Crookston Times
Thank you "CROOKSTON" plus friends and family for all the calls, prayers, thoughts and donations.
We are overwhelmed with your support and we can't Thank you enough!
Brent, Jodi and Brooklyn Blake
Detroit Lakes, Minnesota
Brent Blake, who grew up and graduated from Crookston and the son of Percy and Colleen Blake, is battling stage 4 brain cancer. There is a benefit account in his name at American Federal Bank in Crookston.