Letter: Care & Share appreciates Otto Bremer grant

Submitted by Brian Halos

Crookston Times

Care and Share of Crookston recently received a grant From Otto Bremer Trust in the amount of $43,760.00. This grant includes $30,000.00 to be used for general operating expenses, with the remaining balance of $13,760.00 to be used for carpet replacement in the stairways and hallways throughout the building.

This is a much-needed replacement and will be a great improvement to the overall aesthetics of the building.

Otto Bremer Trust has been a vital component in the continued success of Care and Share. Last fall (2019), our boiler system went down and needed to be rebuilt. OBT was there with a $20,000.00 grant to enable us to complete the needed repairs.

Care and Share Executive Director Brian Halos and the Board of Directors wish to express their gratitude for the continued generosity of Otto Bremer Trust.

Brian D. Halos

Executive Director

Care and Share of Crookston