Editorial: Enjoy fall and look out for each other

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

There is worry in the air. Fear, even. If you’ve ever watched any “Game of Thrones,” you know what three words of absolute doom are about to be typed: Winter is coming.

Around these parts, we must have at least a little affinity for winter and what it brings, otherwise we wouldn’t call this neck of the woods home. But winter isn’t easy, and it’s often downright harsh. It’s dark a lot, too, and that lack of natural light and sunshine amounts to a legitimate assault on a lot of people’s emotional well-being.

Add in the COVID-19 pandemic that shows no sign of easing anytime soon, and those who cast wary eyes on the calendar at this time of the year are especially apprehensive about what’s looming. Winter can be isolating and lonely enough, but with this pandemic? Geez. What a drag.

This could be one of the worst winters ever, even if we don’t get socked with frigid cold or blizzards that dump feet of snow on us, for reasons that have little to do with the weather. It’s a very real concern for a lot of people.

So we need to be especially on the lookout as the days get colder and the light gets more fleeting...for our families, loved ones and friends. Fo our co-workers, too, and even people we just cross paths with now and then. Even through our masks, we need to offer greetings, to be cheerful, to offer a hearty hello. We need to ask how others are doing, and then actually listen to their answer.

Even in the midst of one of the most hellish campaign seasons leading up to an election for the ages, we need to practice more “Minnesota Nice” than usual. Others in our lives might just depend on it.

In the meantime, enjoy what so far has been an amazing fall. Soak up the sun and all of that Vitamin D. Enjoy the breezes and the fall colors popping under a brilliant blue sky. Breathe in the crisp mornings and the chilly evenings.

Take a walk. Take a lot of walks. Hop on your bike. Poke around in your yard. Walk your dog, and if you don’t have a dog, pop over to the Humane Society of Polk County in Crookston and walk one of the dogs there. It makes the dogs so happy it’s impossible not to boost your endorphins.

We’ll get through this.