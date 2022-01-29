City of Climax receives federal grants, loans for water and environmental programs

Times Report

Crookston Times

The City of Climax will receive $674,000 in federal grants and $1,621,000 in federal loans for their water and environmental programs as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) awards recently announced by U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tina Smith (D-MN.) The USDA awarded $115 million in loans and $15 million in grants to build and improve rural infrastructure in Minnesota.

“Investments in our rural infrastructure serve as down payments on the long-term economic well-being of our state,” said Klobuchar in a press release. “These federal loans and grants will help rural Minnesotans access necessities like clean water, electricity, and high-speed internet. As a long-time advocate for our state’s rural communities, I’ll keep working to ensure they have the resources they need to thrive.”

“All Minnesotans should have access to clean water, electricity, and high-speed internet no matter what zip code they live in,” said Smith. “These investments will ensure our small towns and rural areas have the essential infrastructure they need to help families and businesses succeed in our 21st century economy.”

The announcement follows the enactment of the historic bipartisan infrastructure law, which includes $65 billion in funding for broadband infrastructure based on Klobuchar’s legislation with House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) to help expand high-speed internet to every corner of the U.S.

Since coming to the Senate, Sen. Smith has pushed to bring broadband internet services to communities in Minnesota and across the country who are being left behind without it, the press release continued. Her Community Connect Grant Program – signed into law as part of the most recent Farm Bill – provides broadband grants to rural communities who need it while creating jobs and helping families, businesses, schools and health providers.