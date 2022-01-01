MN Department of Revenue: Minnesota tax brackets for 2022

Minnesota Department of Revenue

The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced the adjusted 2022 individual income tax brackets. For tax year 2022, the state’s individual income tax brackets will change by 3.115 percent from tax year 2021. This annual adjustment will prevent taxpayers from paying taxes at a higher rate solely because of inflationary changes in their income.

Indexing for inflation of individual income tax brackets is required by law and first began in 1979. The brackets are adjusted annually by an inflation factor, rounded to the nearest $10, based on the change in the U.S. Chained Consumer Price Index for all urban consumers. The married separate brackets are half the married joint amount after adjusting for inflation. The adjustment does not change the Minnesota tax rate that applies to each income bracket.

The brackets apply to tax year 2022. Taxpayers who make quarterly payments of estimated tax should use the following rate schedule to determine their payments, which are due starting in April 2022.

You can view a full list of inflation-adjusted amounts for tax year 2022 on website www.revenue.state.mn.us or by searching the website using the keyword inflation adjustments.

2022 Standard Deduction and Dependent Exemption Amounts

For those taking the standard deduction or the dependent exemption at the state level, Minnesota has calculated those amounts for 2022 as follows:

Married Filing Joint standard deduction - $25,800

Married Filing Separate standard deduction - $12,900

Single standard deduction - $12,900

Head of Household standard deduction - $19,400

Dependent exemption - $4,450

Find more information on standard deductions, including standard deductions for those who are blind or are 65 and over, on the department’s website www.revenue.state.mn.us.