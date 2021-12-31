CDC updates COVID isolation and quarantine recommendations

Times Report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced they are updating recommendations for isolation and quarantine to shorten the recommended time for how long people should stay home and away from others.

"Given what we currently know about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation for the public," said the CDC. "People with COVID-19 should isolate for 5 days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter. The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after."

"For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose (or more than 2 months after the J&J vaccine) and not yet boosted, CDC now recommends quarantine for 5 days followed by strict mask use for an additional 5 days," they added. "Alternatively, if a 5-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure. Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure. For all those exposed, best practice would also include a test for SARS-CoV-2 at day 5 after exposure. If symptoms occur, individuals should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19."

The Minnesota Department of Health said once additional guidance is available from the CDC they will update the state's guidance and materials to align with the new recommendations.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, officials have been following the science and updating public health recommendations to best reflect the current state of the pandemic," said MDH. "Taking steps to prevent spread of COVID-19 remains important so we can reduce severe illnesses and deaths and protect our health care system. We continue to recommend that people get vaccinated, get a booster when eligible, get tested when recommended, wear masks in indoor public places, wash hands frequently, and stay home when sick."