New City Council members sworn in

Crookston Times

The Crookston City Council held a special meeting this week to swear in the four members elected on Nov. 3.

Finance Director Angel Weasner led re-elected Ward 3 Council Member Clayton Briggs and recent appointee Joe Kresl, who has now begun his first full term on the council, plus new council members Ward 1’s Kristie Jerde and At Large Council Member Wayne Melbye through their oaths of office.

It was a return to a familiar place for longtime council member and onetime mayor Melbye.

It was the final time Weasner led new council members through their oaths; after more than eight years in Crookston she’s leaving to become city administrator in Park Rapids. Her final day on the job in Crookston is Jan. 15.