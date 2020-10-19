Meet the Candidates Forum at CHS on October 21

Times Report

Crookston Times

If you have questions you’d like to submit for candidates that will participate in the Meet the Candidates Forum in Crookston on Wednesday, Oct. 21, you’re asked to email them by noon on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Each candidate will be allowed to invite up to two guests to attend the event in the Crookston High School auditorium, otherwise, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be closed to the public and is being hosted by the Crookston Chamber’s Legislative Committee.

Email your questions to Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Lance Norman at lnorman@riverviewhealth.org or Chamber Executive Director Terri Heggie at theggie@visitcrookston.com. If you prefer that your name not be shared at the forum with your question, indicate as such in your email.

The forum starts at 6 p.m. Local media will be in attendance and KROX will stream it.

The schedule

The five candidates running for school board will kick off the evening, from 6 to 6:50 p.m. The three seats up for election are held by incumbents Frank Fee and Dave Davidson and recent appointee Mike Theis. Jason Klinnert and Marcia Meine are the challengers.

Crookston City Council candidates will take questions from 6:55 to 7:45 p.m. Ward 1 incumbent Jake Fee is being challenged by Kristie Jerde; Ward 3 incumbent Clayton Briggs is being challenged by Blake Royal; Ward 5 recent appointee Joe Kresl is being challenged by Casey Anderson and Marc Palmer, and; At Large incumbent Bobby Baird is being challenged by Morgan Hibma and Wayne Melbye.

Candidates for the Polk County Board of Commissioners will take the stage from 7:50 to 8:10 p.m. District 1 incumbent Jerry Jacobson is being challenged by Travis Johnson; District 3 incumbent Gary Willhite is running unopposed, and; Tim Finseth and Mark Holy are running in District 5, where incumbent Don Diedrich is not seeking another term.

From 8:15 to 8:30 p.m., the District 1B seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives will be spotlighted. Incumbent Republican Deb Kiel is being challenged by DFLer Cindy Ansbacher.

From 8:40 to 8:55 p.m., incumbent Ninth District judges and challengers will take questions.

From 9 to 9:20 p.m., District 1 in the Minnesota Senate will be the focus, with incumbent Republican Mark Johnson and DFL challenger Reed Perkins will take questions.

Seventh District U.S. House candidates, incumbent Democrat Collin Peterson and Republican challenger Michelle Fischbach, have also been invited.