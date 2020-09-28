‘Meet the Candidates’ forum Oct. 21 at CHS

Times Report

This election year’s “Meet the Candidates” forum in Crookston will be held Wednesday evening, Oct. 21 in the Crookston High School auditorium, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions on large social gatherings, it will be closed to the public.

KROX Radio will broadcast the event live, and the Times will cover it as well. The forum will begin at 6 p.m.

Instead of attending the election-year tradition in Crookston and writing down and submitting their questions in person, the public for this year’s forum will be able to email questions to candidates for various local, county and state offices prior to Oct. 21.

The Crookston Chamber’s Legislative Committee is once again sponsoring the event. Chamber Executive Director Terri Heggie says questions for specific candidates or candidates in general vying for a particular elected seat may be emailed to her at theggie@visitcrookston.com.

Candidates at various points in the evening will take the stage, in socially distanced fashion. Incumbents and challengers running for Crookston City Council, Crookston School Board, Polk County Board of Commissioners, Minnesota House District 1B, Minnesota Senate District 1, U.S. House Minnesota District 7 and Ninth Judicial District judge have been invited to participate. Each candidate who attends will be able to invite two family members to attend in person.