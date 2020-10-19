Times 2020 Election Candidate Profile: Tim Finseth, District 5 Polk County Commissioner

Tell us about yourself, your family, education, career and political experience.

Born and raised on farm near McIntosh, MN. Graduated from McIntosh - Winger HS. Graduated from Northland College. Graduated from Moorhead State University. Married to Ruth for 33 years and have two children. Worked for Soil and Water Conservation District for 19 years, managing the office for 17 years. Served 5 terms in the MN House of Representatives, four of those years as Chairman of the Agriculture Committee. Served 9 years on the Hospital board. 9 years on the Education Foundation Board. Chamber of Commerce President. Several positions on the Evangelical Covenant Church board.

Why are you running to be the District 5 Polk County Commissioner?

Commissioner District 5 in Polk County consists of large town, small town and a large rural area. It has a wide range of business and agriculture and diverse population. I have a wide range of experience that fits the area well and I will be able to put my experience to work on day one to represent the community.

What would you like to accomplish on day one if you’re elected?

My first agenda item will be to meet with each county department and get to know the employees, what they are currently working on and what they see in the near future.

What area would you like to see the county make improvements? i.e. roads, bridges, natural resources, small businesses, infrastructure, etc. Explain.

Roads and bridges along with public safety are always high priorities for counties. I would like to see infrastructure and a favorable tax incentive to attract small business and encourage small business expansion. This will help improve the whole economy.

In regards to the handling of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, name one thing you agree with that Governor Walz has done for the state of Minnesota. Explain.

I can't think of anything I agree with our Governor on. I will give him credit for trying to give press conferences and updates even though much of the information has been incorrect.

In regards to the handling of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, name one thing you disagree with that Governor Walz has done for the state of Minnesota. Explain.

I disagree with his abuse of power and not using the legislative process to manage this pandemic. Closing churches and schools without any local input was wrong.

If the state were to say that it was up to each individual county to set its own COVID-19 public health safety guidelines and judging by the county’s current positive case numbers, would you like to see the mask mandate for all continue or would you want to leave it up to individuals and businesses? Explain.

I would like individuals to decide when they should wear a mask. We should wear them in certain situations and leave it to good judgment in others. A business should have the right to decide if they want masks worn or not.

What do you like to do for fun? Hobbies?

I like to be active. Hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, ATVing and wood working projects keep me active.

What is your favorite place to visit in Minnesota?

I love the hills of East Polk County. The lakes, rivers, wildlife and woods are always scenic and peaceful.

What is your favorite restaurant and where is it located?

Ness Café in Erskine. Some of the best home cooking around.