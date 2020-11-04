Crookston school board incumbents re-elected

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

Crookston School District voters at the ballot box continue to endorse the job that the current board is doing.

Continuing a trend in recent elections, incumbents seeking new terms were re-elected. A trio of seats were up for election in 2020, and the three current board members, Dave Davidson, Frank Fee and Mike Theis, were all re-elected Tuesday, garnering the three largest vote totals compared to the two board challengers, Marcia Meine and Jason Klinnert.

Davidson and Fee have served on the board for several years. Theis was appointed to fill a vacancy created when Kari Miller moved out of the district and he was elected to his first full term.

The final vote tally:

Davidson received 2,326 votes, followed by Theis with 2.304 and Fee with 1,971. Challengers Marcia Meine and Jason Klinnert came in fourth and fifth, respectively, with 1,558 and 1,337 votes.

“I’d like to thank the people of our district who took the time to look into the issues and vote for the candidates of their choice,” Davidson tells the Times. “I'd like to congratulate Frank and Mike on their re-election, and say that I'm looking forward to working with them again. I'm humbled and honored to have this chance to serve again.”

The Times reached out to Fee and Theis to get their reactions to the results but hadn’t heard back from them by print deadline on Wednesday.