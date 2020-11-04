County Commissioners: Jacobson wins big in D1

Mike Christopherson and Jess Bengtson

Crookston Times

Familiar faces will return to the two Polk County Board of Commissioners seats that encompass portions of Crookston.

In District 1, incumbent Jerry Jacobson of Fertile scored a big win Tuesday over challenger Travis Johnson, garnering 1,806 votes to Johnson’s 962.

In District 3, incumbent Gary Willhite of Crookston ran unopposed and received 2,201 votes.

In District 5, which covers territory in the East Grand Forks and northeast portions of the county, incumbent Don Diedrich did not seek another term. Mark Holy and Tim Finseth sought the seat, and Holy prevailed with 1,084 votes to Finseth’s 872 votes.

Jacobson told the Times he was "real pleased" with the result and thought it was a "good clean race."

"Travis (Johnson) called me this morning and congratulated me, and we're on good terms," said Jacobson. "A big thank you to everybody that supported me and I'm looking forward to serving another four years."

Jacobson added that he was pleased the county didn't have to deal with controversy like the national level is going through.