Crookston Baseball Association presents donations to Parks & Rec

During the February 22 Crookston Park Board meeting, Crookston Baseball Association treasurer Mike LaFrance, who is also the acting Park Board chair, presented three checks to the city's parks and recreation department totaling $38,000 for summer baseball and softball programs, senior legion baseball and junior league baseball. The Baseball Association is also paying for the lighting rehab project at Karn Field which will cost approximately $10,000, LaFrance added.

The light project will allow for a switch on the outside of the Karn Field breaker box versus the current switch that's inside the panel box used to flip "40-year-old breakers", LaFrance explained, and they will be relocating the yard hydrant where the drinking fountain has been so it drains properly and a person turning on the lights for the field wouldn't have to stand in a puddle of water.

Other spring/summer projects for the parks department include redoing the fencing on Diamond 5 at Ray Ecklund Complex to take it back so it can be used for Babe Ruth baseball and below, and adding a storage building at Ecklund Complex for tools, mowers, weed whips and more.

Parks & Rec director Jake Solberg informed the board they recently updated the Ecklund Complex hut's toilets, urinals and sinks in both the men's and women's bathrooms after noticing their deteriorating status. The parks crew was also out there to fix a frozen pipe, Solberg added.