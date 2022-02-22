Polk County bridge replacement priority list highlighted at Commissioners meeting

Polk County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution for the county's bridge replacement priority list at their February 22 meeting with County Engineer Rich Sanders providing information on which projects are funded and when they'll happen. Of the 20 bridges on the list, seven bridges will be replaced, rehabilitated or removed in 2022, Sanders told the Times.

One of the larger bridge projects on the list, County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 7 crossing the Red River from Climax to Buxton, is slated for 2023 at a cost of $4,000,000 with funds already approved. The bridge at CSAH 1 crossing the Red River from Nielsville, which has been closed since 2015, is currently not funded and the cost for that project is estimated to be $4,000,000.

"Hoping with (the) new infrastructure bill that NDDOT (North Dakota Department of Transportation) funds the ND (North Dakota) half and then we can fund ours as well," said Sanders.

The Polk County bridges to be replaced, rehabilitated or removed in 2022 include:

• Bridge at County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 106 crossing CD 14 - estimated project cost $100,000

• Bridge at CSAH 113 crossing CD 14 - estimated project cost $125,000

• Bridge at Mentor (Harrison Ave) crossing CD 14 - estimated project cost $110,000

• Bridge at Grove Park Township (290th St SE) crossing CD 14 - estimated project cost $80,000

• Bridge at Eden Township (365th Ave SE) crossing Hill River - estimated project cost $80,000

• Bridge at Euclid Township (300th Ave SW) crossing CD 66 - estimated project cost $80,000

• Bridge at Crookston Township (265th St SW) crossing CD 99 - estimated project cost $100,000