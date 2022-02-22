City Council moves forward with search for new administrator

Crookston City Council formally approved the resignation of City Administrator Amy Finch at their February 14 meeting and agreed to move forward with David Drown & Associates (DDA) in the search for a new administrator. Mayor Dale Stainbrook mentioned that the city was "well aware" that there was a clause in the previous contract with DDA that says if the city administrator left within a two-year period DDA would do another search for the city to fill the position, plus the cost of travel and lodging.

The city administrator position for Crookston is currently posted on DDA's website https://www.ddahumanresources.com/active-searches with applications due March 17, 2022 and finalists to be selected April 5, 2022. Final interviews will be held May 2, 2022, the listing reads.

The position profile lists the city administration salary range as $101,760 to $131,440. During the Council meeting, Stainbrook noted that if they go below $100,000 they wouldn't get the quality candidates they were hoping for. Ward 2 Council Member Steve Erickson agreed saying he's looked into area administrator salaries and felt they needed to take a harder look at the salary range. At Large Council Member Wayne Melbye noted that the salary range is a "range" and goes by experience.

During discussion about an interim city administrator after Finch leaves on March 25, the Council went back and forth about one hired interim, such as someone on the list provided by the League of Minnesota Cities, versus utilizing department heads such as soon-to-be Police Chief Darin Selzer and Finance Director Ryan Lindtwed with guidance from City Attorney Corky Reynolds. When asked, Reynolds said he wants what's best for the city and doesn't think there would be an inherent conflict.

Stainbrook agreed to return with recommendations for the Council to consider on an interim city administrator(s) at their February 28 meeting.